Armenia does not provide Azerbaijan with information on location of mass graves, official says

Armenia does not provide Azerbaijan with information on the location of mass graves because it knows that these facts of massacres can be characterized as war crimes, Habib Mikayilli, head of the sector for work with international organizations at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances and co-organized by the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the International Committee of Red Cross, News.Az reports.

The official noted that the mine problem also prevents the investigation of these issues.

“Next month, steps will be taken in this area together with the ICRC. It is also necessary to use forensic medical expertise in this field. The ICRC's joint mechanism with Azerbaijan and Armenia can be effective in this field,” he added.

News.Az