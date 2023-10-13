Armenia doesn't act in spirit of partnership within CIS: Belarus president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia doesn’t always act in the spirit of partnership with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on Friday, News.Az reports citing BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko noted that the key purpose of creating the Commonwealth was to prevent the disruption of ties after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Georgia was the first country to withdraw from our association. Ukraine is de facto no longer with us. There are big problems with Moldova. Regretfully, Armenia doesn't always act in the spirit of partnership,” the president of Belarus added.

