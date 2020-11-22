Armenia, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything after itself - Turkish Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

Armenia, targeting civilian settlements with ballistic missiles, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything behind itself, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

"Armenia, targeting civilian settlements with ballistic missiles and killing sleeping babies at night, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything after itself. With the first adhan in the city mosque efforts to transform Aghdam into a place to live renewed," the ministry wrote.

