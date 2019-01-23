Armenia ex-MP to be arrested again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s ex-MP and retired General Manvel Grigoryan will be remanded in custody again.

The Criminal Court of Appeal on Tuesday issued its ruling and granted the attorney general’s office appeal of the first instance court’s decision on releasing Grigoryan from prison on bail, according to news.am.

On December 21, 2018 the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction had released Manvel Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25mn (approx. US$51,600) bail. The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, had appealed this decision to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Grigoryan was remanded in custody on June 19, and by the decision of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

He is charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement.

News.Az

