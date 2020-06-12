Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month.

The respective decision was adopted Friday at an emergency Cabinet meeting, according to Armenian media.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said according to the decision the state of emergency will be extended until July 13, 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll stands at 258.

News.Az