Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days

The Armenian government extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for a month.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said the government made a decision to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 13, 17:00, Armenpress reports.

He said the decision clarifies the procedure of isolation and compulsory hospitalization, the scope of bodies applying it.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered.

