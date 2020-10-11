Armenia fired missile at Azerbaijan’s Ganja using Tochka-U tactical missile system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia fired a missile at Azerbaijan’s Ganja city using the Tochka-U tactical missile system, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in Ganja.

Hajiyev stressed that the information about this crime against humanity must be brought to the attention of the international community.

"The Armenian side begged and called for the humanitarian ceasefire regime, which was established,” the presidential aide noted. “But after it entered into force, Armenia, using an extremely dangerous weapon, the Tochka-U tactical missile system, fired at densely populated areas of Ganja city."

“As this crime was committed after the humanitarian ceasefire regime which was achieved as a result of Russia’s efforts, this must be regarded as disrespect for the international community, including Russia,” Hajiyev added.

as a result of the rocket fire of the Armenian armed forces on an apartment building in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan located outside the frontline, nine people, including four women, were killed and 34 people, including 16 women, among them six minors, were injured. Also, more than 10 apartment buildings and over 100 different facilities were damaged. Rescue operations are currently under way to rescue civilians trapped under the rubble.

News.Az