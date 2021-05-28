Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s position in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of May 27-28, the Azerbaijani army’s positions near Ashagi Buzgov settlement in Babek region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic came under fire by the Armenian armed forces from several directions, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result, Azerbaijani soldier Elkhan Muradov was wounded in the shoulder. The wounded soldier was immediately received first medical aid, after which he was taken to the hospital.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense wishes the wounded soldier a speedy recovery.

The opposite side was suppressed by the retaliation fire of the units of the Combined Arms Army.

The Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation.

The ministry declares that Armenia bears full responsibility for the relative aggravation of the situation in the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to refrain from provocations and other steps that may aggravate the situation and to act responsibly.

News.Az