Yandex metrika counter

Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay direction

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay direction

On July 9, at about 21:05, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Chambarak region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zamanly village of Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Saturday.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      