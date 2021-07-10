Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay direction
On July 9, at about 21:05, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Chambarak region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zamanly village of Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Saturday.
There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry stated.