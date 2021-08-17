Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in several directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 17, starting from 10:55 to 14:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, assault rifles and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Moreover, from 11:18 to 13:37, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Goysu and Shishgaya settlements of the Chambarak region and nameless hills using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region and Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire, the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, added the ministry.

