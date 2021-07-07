Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 7, at about 13:40, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Kolagir village of the Berd region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Garalar village of Tovuz region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Our units control the operational situation.

News.Az