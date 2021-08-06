Armenia fires at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar, Nakhchivan directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The units of Armenian Armed Forces, from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region and Yukhari Zagali settlement of the Basarkechar region, using small arms periodically opened fire at the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak district, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district on August 5, at 23:00 and 23:50, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.

The opposite side was suppressed by retaliatory fire. Operational conditions are under the control of Azerbaijani units, added the ministry.

News.Az

News.Az