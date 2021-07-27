Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar direction

On July 27, at 16:00, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located in Yukhari Shorja and Zarkand villages of Basarkechar region using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Zeylik and Yukhari Ayrim villages of Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The opposing side was suppressed by return fire, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

News.Az