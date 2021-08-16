Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in several directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 16, starting from 19:55 to 20:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Till 21:20 our positions in the direction of Yellija and Zeylik settlements of Kalbajar region were subjected to fire from the positions in Ashaghi Shorzha and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar region by the use of small arms and large-caliber weapons.

In addition, from 21:35 to 22:28, the opposing side using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Zamanli and Galakend settlements of the Gadabay region from their positions in Lezgigaya settlement of the Chambarak region and Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, added the ministry.

News.Az