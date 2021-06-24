Armenia fires on Azerbaijani army's positions in Tovuz direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 24, starting from 14:30 units of the Armenian armed forces in the positions located near Aygedzor village of Berd region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Muncuglu village of Tovuz region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az