Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's army positions - MOD

On November 15, at 21:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports.

Moreover, on November 16, at 00:50, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the territory of the Aghdam region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.


