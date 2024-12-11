Armenia, France ink 2025 defense cooperation program
Photo: Shutterstock
Armenia and France signed a defense cooperation program for 2025.The program was signed following Armenia-France strategic defense consultations hosted at Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
It includes several dozens of measures in practically all domains of the activities of the armed forces.
During the consultations, the work carried out in the framework of cooperation in 2024 was recapped and the plans for the next year were outlined.
Also, the visiting French military delegation was received by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan. The priorities of the Armenian Armed Forces’ transformation process and the course of cooperation with France in that regard were discussed.
During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security as well.