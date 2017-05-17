Armenia government representative before ECtHR dismissed
Armenia government representative before ECtHR has been dismissed.
Upon Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, Gevorg Kostanyan has been relieved of his duties as the Republic of Armenia Government Representative before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), according to AzVision.
To note, Kostanyan, who formerly was the Prosecutor General of Armenia, has been elected MP from the ruling party.
