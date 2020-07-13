Armenia grossly violates ceasefire in Nakhchivan direction: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 22:45 on July 12 to 00:40 on July 13, the Armenian armed forces fired on the Azerbaijani army’s defensive positions in the direction of Shahbuz and Julfa districts of Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The Armenian military was using large-caliber weapons, the ministry noted.

The enemy’s use of tracer and incendiary shells during the ceasefire violation caused arson of up to 5 hectares of territory.

The enemy’s forces were suppressed by retaliatory fire. The Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation.

News.Az