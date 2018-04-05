Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR last year

Fifteen new cases in relation to Armenia were filed in the European Court of Human Rights last year, news.am reports.

The Council of Europe published Execution of judgments annual report for 2017 which indicates that there was an increase in new Armenia-related cases as compared to 2016. The total amount that Armenia was awarded to pay last year made 106,665 euros.

Armenia had 13 repetitive cases, which means the majority of the new cases were repetitive.

For Armenia, the number of pending cases was 30, which is a significant increase as compared to 19 in

2016. In addition, for Armenia, the total number of cases closed was 4, much fewer than in 2016 (16).

According to the report, Armenia respected payment deadline in 12 cases, as compared to 10 in 2016.

