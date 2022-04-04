Armenia hands over remains of bodies of about 100 people to Azerbaijan

Armenia has handed over the remains of dead bodies believed to belong to nearly 100 people killed during the First Karabakh War, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the Working Group under the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said at a press conference on Monday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the remains believed to belong to those listed as missing during the First Karabakh War were found by Azerbaijan’s relevant agencies.

The remains were handed over to the Pathological Anatomy Association of Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry, Akhundov added.

News.Az