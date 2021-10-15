Armenia has destroyed 16 of the 17 mosques in Shusha: Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has destroyed 16 of the 17 mosques in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in the years of occupation, said President Ilham Aliyev in his remarks at a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in a video conference format, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that one mosque was left to demonstrate “tolerance” and an attempt was made to portray it as a Persian mosque with the help of so-called experts from Iran.

The president stressed that houses and buildings in the occupied territories were taken apart brick by brick and sold to Armenia and Iran.

“Severe damage has also been caused to nature. About 60,000 hectares of forest have been cut down and sold to Armenia and Iran,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az