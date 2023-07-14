Armenia has no intention to abandon illegal activities: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has no intention to abandon its illegal activities, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks during a meeting with Dragana Kojic, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Regarding the latest situation on the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint, the minister said that, in addition to the firing at the checkpoint on June 15, the efforts of Armenian origin drivers to bring contraband products to Azerbaijan in the vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross are part of Armenian side’s attempts to interfere with the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and indicates no intention to abandon illegal activities.

It was noted and commended that the ICRC in its statement of July 11 informed that they do not support the activities of transporting undeclared products and that the service contracts of the drivers of vehicles carrying such cargoes are terminated. It was emphasized that it is necessary to prevent such cases in the future.

During the discussions, Minister Bayramov stated the possibility of continuing the passage of Armenian residents through the border checkpoint for medical purposes with the support of the ICRC, following the necessary rules.

News.Az