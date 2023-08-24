Armenia has no moral right to talk about human rights: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has no moral right to talk about human rights, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was made in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s groundless accusations against Azerbaijan at a governmental meeting on Thursday, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan allegedly does not comply with the provisions of the trilateral statement on the return of refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) and accused Azerbaijan of intending to carry out ethnic cleansing of Armenians.

“It is necessary to note that Armenia, which expelled all Azerbaijanis from its territory, as well as from the Azerbaijani territories that it held under occupation, pursuing a notorious mono-ethnic policy, has no moral right to talk about humanitarian issues and human rights,” the Community stressed.

“As for the right to return, we note that for 30 years Armenia did not allow Azerbaijani IDPs to return to their houses until the occupying Armenian army was defeated and withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories in 2020. Moreover, Armenia does not allow Azerbaijanis expelled from its territory to return. Until now, IDPs evicted from such settlements of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan as Khankandi, Khojaly, Kerkijahan, Mashali, Garadaghli cannot return to their houses. We urge the Armenian government to stop the policy that is contrary to international law, to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, to stop sabotaging the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to reintegrate the Armenians living in the Karabakh region, and to create conditions for the safe and dignified return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” added the Community.

News.Az