Armenia has no plans to host CSTO drills in 2023 – PM

Armenia has no plans to host the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) drills in 2023, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“The Armenian defence minister has in writing informed the CSTO Joint Headquarters that he believes it is unreasonable to conduct CSTO drills in Armenia in the current situation," Pashinyan noted.

"So no such drills will be held, at least this year,” the Armenian premier added.

News.Az