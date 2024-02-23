Armenia has not officially notified suspension of CSTO membership: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has so far sent no official notification on suspending its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kremlin said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The Armenian side did not take any official actions in this regard. We mean to enter into contact with our colleagues and clarify the meaning of these statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian TV channel Zvezda.

Noting that such a notification would be important to understand the details on the current situation, Peskov said Russia hoped Yerevan would "explain everything to us."

In an interview with French television France24 on Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that Yerevan had suspended its participation to the CSTO.

