Armenia hinders peace process - Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We proposed Armenia to sign a peace treaty immediately after the Second Karabakh War. We stand for the establishment of relations between the two countries on the basis of international law. But Armenia pursues a policy of not giving up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and this precisely hinders the peace process,” said Assistant to Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov in his interview with French "i24NEWS" TV channel, News.Az reports.

Elchin Amirbayov responded to questions by the journalist of the TV channel Christian Malard.

The assistant highlighted the processes taking place in the country, the world and the region. The journalist, known for his closeness to the Jewish community of France, was curious about what main directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy are in a situation where modern challenges and the interests of the world's superpowers collide.

News.Az