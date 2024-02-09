Armenia incapable of controlling its diplomats: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on the statement made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in the Hague on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The statement shows that either the Armenian authorities are incapable of controlling their diplomats or that they themselves have instructed the diplomats to speak against Azerbaijan and to slander the country,” the Community said in a statement on Friday.

“Armenia has been ignoring the decisions of international organisations for 30 years, and today Armenian diplomats are grasping at straws like a drowning man for the UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice, the French Senate, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, racists like Rasmus Kanbek and Lindsey Snell, which once again proves the deplorable situation they have fallen into,” the Community stressed.

News.Az