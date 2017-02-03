“Armenia infamous for its fascist statements”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian leadership is infamous for its fascist statements, Vahid Bayramov, a representative of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association in Azerbaijan, told Trend Feb. 3.

Bayramov was commenting on the attempt of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) to compare a phrase about the Armenian diaspora parasitizing on the US with a quote related to Jews, from Adolf

Hitler’s book.

ANCA attempted to distort the phrases brought by Trend Agency’s author in an article dealing with the rapidly worsening situation of the Armenian diaspora in the US.

Bayramov said that words about the Armenian diaspora parasitizing on the US have no relation to the Armenian people, and refer specifically to the Armenian diaspora.

“Let me remind you that it was the ex-president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who said that Armenians and Azerbaijanis are genetically incompatible. Such phrases refer directly to Alfred Rosenberg, who was engaged in studying and measuring human skulls, thus identifying people as Aryans and non-Aryans,” Bayramov said.

“The Armenian diaspora, and in particular its leaders, are a bunch of people trying to push through their own interests, and some get fooled by it,” Bayramov added.

He noted that it’s natural for the government of Armenia and its diaspora to engage in provocations and distortions of this kind.

“They like to call things by different names, making provocative statements,” Bayramov said. “Namely their actions can be compared to the policy of the Third Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.”

The phrase “The bigger the lie, the more it will be believed” is widely attributed to Goebbels, Bayramov added.

News.Az

