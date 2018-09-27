Armenia: Inquiry is conducted on Robert Kocharyan’s assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the inquiry will be publicized in the near future

An inquiry is conducted regarding the assets of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan.

Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, on Thursday told the above-said to reporters, news.am reported.

“We will publicize the results of the inquiry in the near future,” he added.

The NSS chief had earlier stated that this matter was with respect to allegations that Kocharyan had purchased a hotel for a $6mn bribe.

News.Az

