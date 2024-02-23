Armenia intends to embark on military adventure at instigation of France: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia intends to embark on a military adventure at the instigation of France, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to Community, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has attempted to accuse Azerbaijan of preparing to attack Armenia by claiming that the term 'Western Azerbaijan' is against the territorial integrity of Armenia:

“First, it should be emphasized that the term 'Western Azerbaijan' is based on historical and geographical reality, and its use by our Community is based on the right to self-identification recognized by international human rights conventions. Pashinyan, who tries to criticize the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, which has repeatedly declared its respect for the territorial integrity of states, should clarify the issue of maintaining provisions in his country's legislation about the annexation of Azerbaijani territories and creating conditions for the activity of separatist elements aiming at Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within Armenia's territory,” noted the Community.

“It is evident that the Prime Minister of Armenia, following France's instigation, has chosen the path to create tension in the region. The sale of a large amount of weapons by France to Armenia and the ongoing visit of France's defense minister and the heads of this country's major military-industrial companies to Armenia, suggests that Armenia intends to embark on a military adventure at the instigation of France.

We demand from Pashinyan to stop letting his country be used as a pawn in France's games, to end the policy of mass armament, and pursue peace with Azerbaijan by facilitating the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes,” the Community added.

