Armenia intensively shells positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces units once again committed a provocation on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

On July 26, starting from 03:00 the Armenian armed forces from its combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are undertaking adequate retaliatory actions.

News.Az