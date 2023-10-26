Armenia interested in opening all transport, communications links: PM Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia agrees to lay international communication lines, because the crossroads of peace goes through the agenda of work related to peace, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the IV Silk Road International Forum held in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Trend.

According to the prime minister, Armenia is interested in opening all transport and communications.

“The main thing is that the construction of transport and communications should be carried out in peaceful conditions, within the framework of the sovereignty of the countries. Each country ensures the safety of transport and people at customs and border checkpoints through its state institutions,” Pashinyan said.

“An institution will be created in Armenia that will create conditions for the safe transit of people and goods. All countries should use each other's infrastructure on the basis of the principle of reciprocity and equality,” he added.

News.Az