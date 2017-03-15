Armenia invites Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has invited Azerbaijan to conduct an observation mission in the parliamentary election to be held on April 2.

A letter signed by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been sent to all CIS member states including Azerbaijan for sending missions to observe the parliamentary election in country, APA reported citing aysor.am.



Victor Guminsky, executive secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), told reporters in Yerevan that only Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus gave a positive response to the invitation.



A total of 76 observers from the abovementioned countries will monitor the parliamentary election in Armenia.

News.Az

