Armenia is a smithy and exporter of international terrorism and clumsy fake creativity

Vestnik Kavkaza newspaper presents an extensive review of the Russian information sources that have succeeded in serving the ultra-nationalist ideas and filing one-sided information.

According to AzerTag, the publication notes the role of Regnum information agency in this direction. So, back in late 2010, the Kremlin urged to take critical note of the agency's information on Russia's actions in the CIS area, drawing attention to the "frequent and gross distortion of reality by Regnum agency in assessing Russia's actions, especially in the direction of the Commonwealth."

"For Regnum, alas, it became characteristic not only to misinterpete the facts, but also to deliberately distort them. We can not forbid this, but we should warn users about this agency," said a source in the presidential administration, drawing attention to "the short and extremely unfortunate experience of [the head of the agency] Modest Kolerov in the presidential administration. "

Meanwhile, both during and after Modest Kolerov "Regnum" was always a centerpiece of scandals because of the unscrupulous political activity of the agency. For example, in 2011, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reproached Regnum for systematically disseminating unreliable, biased information about Turkmenistan, distorting, and sometimes frankly lying, treating various aspects of the country's cooperation with other states and international organizations. This destructive provocative practice continued on Belarus. In 2015, Regnum unexpectedly launched a full-scale information war against all aspects of the life of Belarusian society, and the materials differed with their offensive language towards the Belarusian people, national culture and traditions. Even President Alexander Lukashenko was insulted by Oleg Mikhailov, Regnum's analyst, who called him ... a cannibal.

The newspaper notes that Regnum is not alone in dealing with states and peoples. In August of this year, the Life TV channel stopped broadcasting. However, unfortunately, it will develop its streaming broadcasts on the Internet and in social networks.

Life's most resonant internal political 'feat' was the 'leakage' of information from the meeting held by Vladimir Putin, who criticized the process of solving the problem of demolition of dilapidated housing in a private mode.

Life also dealt with those who work on the problem of a peaceful and just settlement of the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh. Even those who are not professionally engaged in history and political science see that the media, positioning themselves as neutral, in fact take a clearly expressed position of one of the parties to the conflict. The secret of Polishinel is that such media include Regnum and Life. Moreover, the journalists of the latter 'excelled' many times by spreading information that China submitted a resolution on recognizing the independence of 'NKR' to the UN Security Council, and 'cutting off' Karabakh from Azerbaijan on the map, and droving distorted information from the conflict zone, and making 'sensational material' on how 'the Azerbaijani detachment of ISIS left Raqqa to fight for Karabakh.'

However, the danger of this kind of misinformation lies in the fact that it inevitably entails a response from those whom are rightly enraged with this misinformation. And now the Azerbaijani press publish retaliatory crushing articles - the action gives rise to opposition. Vestnik Kavkaza suggests its readers to familiarize themselves with one of such articles - an article by analyst Vitaliy Gavrilov, published on Vesti.Az.

The article notes that the long-term struggle of the international community with the IS terrorist formation (banned in the US, EU, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries) is entering a crucial phase. Against this background, panic moods are growing in the Armenian media: IS existence is nearing its end, and it can not be linked to Azerbaijan in any way. Reasonable people have long given up their hand on such ideas as an incurable patient, but several Russian publications continue to leak fakes created in Yerevan.

"Let's recall the fake spread by Life, the TV channel owned by Aram Gabrielyan (Gabrelyanov), about the 'panic' among the population of Terter in the days of the April war in 2016, the exposure of which led to the expulsion of a Life News correspondent from Azerbaijan. Aram Ashotovich then long casted beads about the 'attack on freedom of speech' in Azerbaijan, not realizing that nobody 'suppresses' the speech in this country, but these are the lies that have been and will always be supressured mercilessly," the publication notes. Gabrelyanov demanded from his collaborator, Syrian Alevit Arthur Kebekov to write any material about the sending of IS militants to Karabakh for fighting on Azerbaijan's side.

Vitaly Gavrilov also touches upon the misinformation spread by REGNUM news agency, "whose behind-the-scenes owner is allegedly Robert Kocharyan and the editor-in-chief is Modest Kolerov (married to Marina Brutyan), and deputy head is Vigen Hakobyan." The article contains numerous fake publications related to Azerbaijan, in particular, information in the fake Israeli media about 'secret airfields' in the south of Azerbaijan, where Israeli drones allegedly conduct aerial reconnaissance of the territory of Iran, and also about the allegedly intercepted message of the leadership of Azerbaijan to the Azerbaijani jihadists in Syria with a demand to return as soon as possible and to save the country from the Armenian counter-offensive in April of last year.

The author is fair in his conclusion that "these 'offshore' Armenian publications think days and nights about how to link Azerbaijan to IS. This is a doomed business, since Azerbaijan is as far from terrorism as Armenia is close to it. And the more successes Azerbaijan achieves, the more hysterical is their behavior."

"There is simply nothing to oppose to Azerbaijan's successes, except efforts to discredit and denigrate this country in world media controlled by them. So the fakes in these media resources are growing more stupid each time," Gavrilov says ..

The article cites numerous facts that testify to the support of terrorists, persons linked to Hitler in Armenia at all stages of history at the state level, giving them a heroic halo.

"There are many canonized names in Armenia, but there is less patience to call them all by name, and immunity against disgust from their mention. History itself has given them a deserved place - a board of eternal shame. And only in Armenia they are considered 'heroes'."

"Therefore, when on July 21 of this year, at the meeting with the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Armen Ashotyan, the chairman of the permanent commission for external relations of Armenia's National Assembly, suddenly announced that 'Armenia is a country exporting international security', it could cause nothing but delirium among those familiar with the aforementioned facts from the track records of Armenian nationalists so ineptly concealed by them.

"Today, Armenia is a smithy and exporter of international terrorism and clumsy fake creativity. The historical mistake artificially created on primordially Azerbaijani lands was not capable of anything else. And neither the Akopyan-Brutyan's REGNUM, Gabrelyan's Life News, nor Homozov's Wikipedia and Semyon Bagdasarov with Sergey Kurginyan in this world and Anton Nosik in the world away will help to conceal this shameful image," Gavrilov noted.

News.Az

