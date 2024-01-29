Armenia is not interested in peace: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement made by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the occasion of "Army Day" once again demonstrates that Armenia is not interested in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

“How can a country that claims to seek peace boast about signing multi-billion dollar arms deals? The repetition of Pashinyan's idea of "withdrawal of troops based on the mirror principle," and the reiteration of outdated, utopian proposals like a "non-aggression pact" and a "joint control mechanism for armament," prove that Armenia is trying to avoid a peace treaty with baseless excuses. Instead of proposing strange initiatives like a "non-aggression pact," reminiscent of the period between the first and second world wars, the Prime Minister of Armenia should take real steps towards ensuring peace and start a dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community in this regard,” the Community said.

“The statements made by the President of Armenia and the Speaker of Parliament on "Army Day" in an attempt to justify the aggressive First Karabakh War, and elements of disappointment regarding the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War, are contradictory. Such contradictory statements do not align with the "peace agenda" Armenia claims to pursue. Armenia must be put to an end to such steps,” it noted.

“Furthermore, the statements issued by several Western countries on the occasion of "Army Day" seem to encourage revanchism in Armenia, which has kept the territories of a neighboring state under occupation for nearly thirty years. These statements raise questions about the extent of these countries' interest in the peace process,” the Community added.

News.Az