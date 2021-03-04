Armenia is still experiencing the shock of the lost war - Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The November 10 statement on a ceasefire in Karabakh could be the basis for peace. If we look at the statements, we see that discussions were around basic principles. But if Pashinyan ceases to be prime minister of Armenia, the forces that will come to power may prevent this by trying to break the agreements reached. But the agreement opens up great opportunities in regional projects, particularly in the direction of the East-West energy corridors."

According to News.Az, Matthew Bryza, former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, made the remark at the webinar "New Realities in the South Caucasus: Prospects and Challenges" organized by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations.

"After the end of the Second Karabakh War, it also became possible for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to sign an agreement on the Dostlug field. This is a new page in the history of relations between the two countries.

In general, regional projects open up huge opportunities both for Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as for Armenia. It will give it the opportunity to integrate into economic processes in the region. But there are obstacles to this. Armenia, as we can see, still cannot imagine cooperation within this trilateral format, and is still experiencing the shock of the lost war," he said.

News.Az