Armenia is trying to "compensate" loss on battlefield by killing Azerbaijani civilians - political expert

The Armenians want to repeat their "tactics of the 90s", spreading panic and fear among population by striking civilians, Elkhan Shahinoglu, director of the Atlas Research Center and political scientist, told News.Az.

"But now its not the 90s. Azerbaijan has a strong, disciplined army and society, which is waiting for the liberation of its occupied lands. Therefore, their war crimes will not achieve their goal".

The expert also notes that the Armenian side fires at peaceful Azerbaijani towns when they retreat on the battlefield and the Azerbaijani army liberates new territories. They consider these crimes as "compensation" for the defeats on the battlefield: "By shelling peaceful cities of Azerbaijan, in particular, by the recent shelling of Barda, Armenia grossly violates the humanitarian ceasefire".

