Armenia justice minister dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

With a decree by President Serzh Sargsyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan has been dismissed from her duties as the Minister of Justice of Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned on Wednesday, from the Public and Media Relations Department of the Office of the President.

To note, Hovhannisyan has been elected MP from the ruling party.

News.Az

News.Az