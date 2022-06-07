Armenia keeps delaying Zangazur corridor realization under various pretexts: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia keeps delaying the realization of the Zangazur corridor under various pretexts, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that the Zangazur corridor is of utmost importance for Armenia as well.

He stressed that no concrete results on the issue of the Zangazur corridor have been achieved.

“Armenia keeps dragging out the issue under various pretexts. It's the country with the most limited communication capabilities in the region. Therefore, the implementation of the Zangazur corridor is important for Armenia as much as for other South Caucasian states,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az