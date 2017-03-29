Armenia launches military drills in occupied Azerbaijani lands
On March 29 morning, Armenia launched military drills in the occupied Uzundere village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.
The drills involve heavy artillery pieces.
Residents of Azerbaijan’s villages situated on the frontline are reporting hearing shots being fired by the Armenian army.
