Armenia launches missile attack on Nakchivan’s Ordubad region

An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 by the Armenian armed forces from the territory of the occupied Gubadli region exploded in the territory of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

A peaceful population and civilian facilities were not affected, the ministry added.

