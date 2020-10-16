Armenia launches missile attack on Nakchivan’s Ordubad region
- 16 Oct 2020 13:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153382
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-launches-missile-attack-on-nakchivans-ordubad-region Copied
An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 by the Armenian armed forces from the territory of the occupied Gubadli region exploded in the territory of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.
A peaceful population and civilian facilities were not affected, the ministry added.