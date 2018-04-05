Yandex metrika counter

Armenia lost 15 servicemen in Karabakh conflict zone this year

  • World
  • Share
Armenia lost 15 servicemen in Karabakh conflict zone this year

From the beginning of 2018 the Armed Forces of Armenia registered 9 deaths related to the service.

According to advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gore Abrahamyan, 3 servicemen died during the organization of provocation and shelling of positions of the Azerbaijani Army. One committed suicide, two died of disease.

Another three soldiers died as a result of an accident and violation of the rules of service.

In addition, 6 people died in circumstances not related to military service.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      