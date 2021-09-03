Armenia lost the war, but keeps taking revanchist stance: Israeli expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has been actively shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani Army for five weeks already, and despite the presence of some illegal armed forces, one thing is clear that armed provocations are also taking place under Armenia’s military leadership, Israeli political scientist Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

On September 3, from 01:00 to 02:15, the position of one of Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of Shusha was intensively subjected to fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan informed. As a result of the vigilance and immediate measures taken by servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, the opposing side suffered losses and was suppressed.

He stressed that this time the provocations took place against the background of the newly-appointed Armenian foreign minister’s visit to Moscow.

“The reason for Armenia’s provocations is very simple. Armenia lost the war, but continues to take a revanchist stance. They want a new war,” Finkel added.

News.Az