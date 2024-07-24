Armenia 'major buyer' of Indian weapons: Reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has become a major buyer of weapons from India.

The total acquisitions reach $600 million in 2024-2025, News.Az reports citing the message of the Indian media on X.Armenia has acquired a range of military equipment from India, including artillery systems, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, small arms, ammunition, and explosives. The country is eager to enhance its defense capabilities through continued collaboration with India. In 2020, Armenia purchased four Swathi weapon detection radars from India, which were deployed during its conflict with Azerbaijan. Additionally, Armenia is prioritizing the training of its military personnel in India.

News.Az