Armenia making PKK terrorists wear Azerbaijani uniforms

Armenia has made YPG/PKK terrorists it brought to Upper Karabakh from Syria and Iraq wear Azerbaijani soldiers’ uniforms, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to information obtained from intelligence sources, the terrorists are deployed in Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Noting that Armenians aimed to confuse Azerbaijani soldiers with this method, the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that when the terrorists were killed, the Armenians would claim that they were mercenaries brought from Syria by the Azerbaijani army.

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, had said Armenia deployed the YPG/PKK terrorists to the front lines in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian soldier Albert Mikaelyan, who was taken prisoner in the operation launched by the Azerbaijani army to save its territories, also admitted that the terrorists were fighting in the Armenian ranks in Nagorno-Karabakh and said they are paid a salary of $600.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

News.Az