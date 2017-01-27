Armenia may halt parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan chaired the Council meeting of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on January 26, APA reported citing Armenpress.

Speaking about the date of the elections, April 2, President Sargsyan noted that he is well-aware of the disagreements over this issue. He clarified that their lawyers have strong arguments to consider the date legitimate, but added that he also has some concerns over that.

Serzh Sargsyan said that he sees no obstacles for postponing the elections by 4-5 days. He suggested to wait a bit more until all the participants are known, after which it will be possible to reach an agreement with them. “I think nothing will impede us to reschedule the election date”, he said.

The Armenian National Congress (ANC) opposition party demanded to postpone the date of the country's parliamentary elections as it coincides with the date of the beginning of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. ANC demanded to pay respects to the victims of the April war and appoint the date of elections in the period from April 21-30 in accordance with article 68 of the Constitution.

News.Az

