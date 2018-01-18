Armenia military truck and car crash, 2 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A road accident occurred Thursday on the Sisian-Shaki motorway, in the Syunik Province of Armenia.

Accordingly, a military truck and a car crashed at around 9։20am, news.am reports.

A. H. and M. H., who were in the car, died; they were father and son. The other passenger, E. H., suffered injuries and was taken to Sisian town hospital.

The soldiers in the Ministry of Defense truck, which was transporting servicemen, were not injured.

A criminal case has been filed into this road accident.

News.Az

News.Az