Armenia military vehicle crashes

A road accident occurred Wednesday on the Yerevan-Meghri highway, in the Ararat Province, news.am reports.

Accordingly, a military truck and a car crashed at around 7։00pm.

As a result of the accident, four injured people were taken to medical centers in Ararat and Yeghegnadzor.

According to some information, two of the injured are servicemen.

