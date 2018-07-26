Armenia military vehicle crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A road accident occurred Wednesday on the Yerevan-Meghri highway, in the Ararat Province, news.am reports.

Accordingly, a military truck and a car crashed at around 7։00pm.

As a result of the accident, four injured people were taken to medical centers in Ararat and Yeghegnadzor.

According to some information, two of the injured are servicemen.

News.Az

