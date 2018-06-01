Armenia ministers to fly on economy class

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian ministers should travel on economy class from now on, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan said, stressing that Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan carried out his visit to Astana on board economy-class-seat flights.

“The deputy PM went to Astana as only one person; that is, there was no one with him. In that sense, the expenses will definitely be reduced," he said.

"From now on, the makeup of delegations in all directions will be conditioned solely by the need. No one will travel abroad for tour purposes," News.am cited Aghajanyan as saying.

The Chief of Staff explained that if the deputy PM travels on economy class, the other ministers should travel the same way.

